Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 4,900 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Navistar International worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAV opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -488.83 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International Corp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

