Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Turning Point Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $90.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.