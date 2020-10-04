Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 500 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.44% of Carriage Services worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other Carriage Services news, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Carriage Services stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.36 million, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.