Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,858 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATI opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Cowen cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

