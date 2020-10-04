Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

