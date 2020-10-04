Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $15.50 on Friday. Sonos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at $951,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,677 shares of company stock worth $2,608,045. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

