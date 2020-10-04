Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of GAP worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 74.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 96.7% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 146,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 32,207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities raised GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

