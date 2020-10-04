Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,007 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 218,341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $228,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBD stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.27. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

