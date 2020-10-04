Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Owens & Minor worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 324.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Barclays upgraded Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Cfra upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

