Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 449 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Worthington Industries worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $6,174,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 455.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 102,913 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 241.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

WOR stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

