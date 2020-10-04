Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,415 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Triumph Bancorp worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,082,000 after acquiring an additional 213,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 394,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 590,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 168,516 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $849.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.