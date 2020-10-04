Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Myers Industries worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myers Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Myers Industries by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Myers Industries by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE MYE opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $488.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.