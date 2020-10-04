Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE MOD opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $12.03.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
