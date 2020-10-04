Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 732.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 166,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,944,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 154.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 216,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 131,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 839,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

