Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Kelly Services worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $669.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

