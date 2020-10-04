Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. Analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

