Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 216 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,478 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 117,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $73.43 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.81.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.