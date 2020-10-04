Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Trinseo worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 247.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 70,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,674,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd acquired 310,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,772,223.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

