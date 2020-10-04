Sei Investments Co. Takes $453,000 Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 79,730 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,591 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.95. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

