Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DMRC. ValuEngine raised Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 137.68%.

In other Digimarc news, Director Andrew Walter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,565.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

