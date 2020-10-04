SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SKM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE SKM opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SK Telecom by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after buying an additional 429,413 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 7.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter worth $165,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

