Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE opened at $46.04 on Friday. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.