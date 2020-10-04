Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 22.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

