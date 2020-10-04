Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.00.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $259.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $271.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,450. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.