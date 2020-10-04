Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) Shares Up 4.8%

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.60. 7,519,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 12,644,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.38 million.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

