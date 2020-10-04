Barclays Boosts Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $67.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE WLK opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,790.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,583,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 62.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.