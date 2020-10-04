Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Olin has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

