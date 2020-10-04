Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Scotiabank currently has $100.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUK. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.88.

NYSE DUK opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after acquiring an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

