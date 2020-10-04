Insider Selling: BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) EVP Sells $42,515.68 in Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 9,104 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $42,515.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,518.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 427,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 92.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,757 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,969,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

