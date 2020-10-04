Barrett Mooney Sells 20,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Barrett Mooney sold 40,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $103,600.00.

UAVS opened at $2.27 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. AgEagle Aerial Systems comprises about 2.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 13.15% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.