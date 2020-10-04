Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Mack Cali Realty worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 110.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 40.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE CLI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

