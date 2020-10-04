Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,919 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of PDF Solutions worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.48 million, a P/E ratio of -98.21 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PDFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

