Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of HomeStreet worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 71.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HomeStreet by 402.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 1,868.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in HomeStreet by 14.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 8,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $237,273.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

