Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.27.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $295.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,243 shares of company stock worth $39,513,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

