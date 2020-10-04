Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 109,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of PBF Energy worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 876,104 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 1,947,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,421.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 2,409,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 75.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,693 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $54,046,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $718.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at $682,316.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

