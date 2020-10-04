Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bunge worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,279,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Bunge by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,807,000 after purchasing an additional 521,131 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bunge by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 324,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bunge by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 256,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

