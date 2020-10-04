Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of SurModics worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SurModics by 542.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 88,486 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SurModics by 149.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SurModics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in SurModics in the second quarter valued at $1,386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SurModics by 95.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of SRDX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. SurModics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $543.97 million, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.94.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. SurModics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

