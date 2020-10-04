Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of United Fire Group worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Fire Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in United Fire Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in United Fire Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in United Fire Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $508.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFCS shares. Sidoti decreased their target price on United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

