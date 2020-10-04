Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

