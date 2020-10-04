Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,868,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,081,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 9.73% of Callon Petroleum worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 3,158,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 402,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 265.4% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,786,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPE. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

