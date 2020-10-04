Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,549 Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE:CLW opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. Clearwater Paper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

