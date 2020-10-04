Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,783,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,551 shares of company stock valued at $107,655,921. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $482.23 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $529.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.24, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

