Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Trueblue by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trueblue by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Trueblue by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trueblue by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trueblue by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Trueblue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trueblue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $15.65 on Friday. Trueblue Inc has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $564.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $358.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

