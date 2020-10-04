Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,993 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Avanos Medical worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 434.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 497,858 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 17.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 289,511 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 76.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 217,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 42.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 185,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,691,000 after buying an additional 179,633 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

