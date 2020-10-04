Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,698 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of ANIK opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $43,726.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

