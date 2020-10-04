Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,068 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 211,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 128,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,490. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

