Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.56 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Zumiez worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zumiez by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Zumiez stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

