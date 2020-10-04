Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,784,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 950,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 587,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 480,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 203,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,657,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 172,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

TRST stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $517.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,700 shares of company stock worth $114,405 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

