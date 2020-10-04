Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of CVR Energy worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CVR Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CVR Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $12.45 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $48.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

