Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Matthews International worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Matthews International Corp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $725.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

